Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,751 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. $CVGW

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVGW. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 4.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 268,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calavo Growers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Calavo Growers Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $485.60 million, a PE ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 0.42. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.46 and a 12-month high of $30.02.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 1.50%.The company had revenue of $190.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Calavo Growers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is currently 137.93%.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

Featured Articles

