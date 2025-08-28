Deutsche Bank AG Sells 28,220 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. $OPK

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 281,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,220 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in OPKO Health by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 22,167 shares in the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.42 on Thursday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $156.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.74 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 675,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $891,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 214,676,448 shares in the company, valued at $283,372,911.36. This trade represents a 0.32% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OPK. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OPKO Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OPKO Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

