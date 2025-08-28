Deutsche Bank AG Sells 4,141 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. $AVO

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Mission Produce by 123.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Mission Produce by 1,255.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Price Performance

AVO stock opened at $12.48 on Thursday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.34 million, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.15 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $40,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 131,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,038.66. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

