Deutsche Bank AG Sells 8,368 Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. $COGT

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,368 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 18.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 58,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COGT opened at $12.37 on Thursday. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $12.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.36.

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 2,777,777 shares of Cogent Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,993.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,003,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,030,762. The trade was a 44.62% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

COGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

