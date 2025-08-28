DNOW Inc. $DNOW Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 42,580 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in DNOW were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in DNOW by 2,650.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of DNOW by 122.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DNOW by 21,663.6% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNOW during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of DNOW by 437.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNOW Stock Performance

DNOW stock opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.13. DNOW Inc. has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $18.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. DNOW had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.45%.The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DNOW shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DNOW to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DNOW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

DNOW Profile

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

Featured Stories

