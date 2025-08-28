Dropbox, Inc. $DBX Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,219 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Elequin Capital LP raised its holdings in Dropbox by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 191.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Dropbox by 250.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Dropbox by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.92. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $33.33.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $625.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.60 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 61.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $154,681.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 563,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,393,705.60. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashraf Alkarmi sold 10,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $275,675.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 469,333 shares in the company, valued at $12,812,790.90. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 564,572 shares of company stock valued at $15,930,931. 29.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

