Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Purchases 125 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,670 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,153,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,675,986,299 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $229.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.48 and its 200 day moving average is $208.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

