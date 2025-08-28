East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 464,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $41,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWBC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 155.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,714,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696,157 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $83,330,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 203.0% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 817,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,361,000 after purchasing an additional 547,556 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6,571.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 460,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,311,000 after purchasing an additional 453,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 10,357.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,985,000 after purchasing an additional 363,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $106.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $113.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.77.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.04 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.15.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,270. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $4,135,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 888,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,833,901.32. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

