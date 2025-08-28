Ecopetrol S.A. $EC Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 86.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 166,018 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter worth $3,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ecopetrol by 46.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,623,000 after buying an additional 321,132 shares in the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth $3,132,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Ecopetrol by 1,639.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 272,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,113,000 after buying an additional 256,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter worth $1,441,000.

Ecopetrol Stock Performance

Shares of EC opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.83. Ecopetrol S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised Ecopetrol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

