Ernest Garcia III Sells 9,799 Shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest Garcia III sold 9,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.51, for a total transaction of $3,464,044.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 511,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,834,505.40. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $369.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.06. The company has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.57. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $124.39 and a 52-week high of $413.33.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 3.46%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Carvana from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $4,824,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Carvana by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

