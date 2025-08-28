Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.58 and traded as high as C$12.12. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$12.08, with a volume of 2,818 shares.

Evertz Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$925.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

Evertz Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 103.22%.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Ltd is a Canadian provider of telecommunications equipment and technology solutions to the television broadcast and new-media industries. Evertz equipment is used in the production, post-production and transmission of television content. Its solutions are sold to content creators, broadcasters, and service providers looking to support multi-channel digital and high definition television, and next generation Internet Protocol environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.