Fielder Capital Group LLC Has $5.47 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.6% of Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1%

NVIDIA stock opened at $181.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.53 and its 200-day moving average is $138.41. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $13,482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,848,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,095,196,926. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.31.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

