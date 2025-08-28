FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) & Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Financial Analysis

Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) and FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Hennes & Mauritz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of FIGS shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of FIGS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hennes & Mauritz and FIGS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennes & Mauritz 4.35% 23.48% 5.70% FIGS 1.26% 1.84% 1.37%

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Hennes & Mauritz has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FIGS has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hennes & Mauritz and FIGS”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennes & Mauritz $22.18 billion 0.93 $1.11 billion $0.13 22.46 FIGS $555.56 million 2.08 $2.72 million $0.04 177.13

Hennes & Mauritz has higher revenue and earnings than FIGS. Hennes & Mauritz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FIGS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hennes & Mauritz and FIGS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hennes & Mauritz 1 4 0 1 2.17 FIGS 1 3 1 0 2.00

FIGS has a consensus price target of $5.38, suggesting a potential downside of 24.14%. Given FIGS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FIGS is more favorable than Hennes & Mauritz.

Summary

Hennes & Mauritz beats FIGS on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hennes & Mauritz

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting. The company provides its products under the H&M, H&M HOME, H&M Move, H&M Beauty, COS, Weekday, Monki, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound, and Singular Society brand names. In addition, it operates Sellpy, a broad digital platform for second-hand fashion and other products; and Creator Studio, a global platform for merchandise design and production, as well as provides solutions to extend the useful life of unwanted garments through reuse and recycling under Looper Textile name. The company offers its products through online and physical stores. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, fleeces, and jackets; necessities, scrub caps, lanyards, badge reels, tote bags, baseball caps, and beanies. The company markets and sells its products to healthcare professionals through its direct-to-consumer digital platform comprising website, mobile app, and B2B business, as well as retail store. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. FIGS, Inc.

