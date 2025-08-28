Financially Speaking Inc Sells 3,037 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Financially Speaking Inc reduced its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 80.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 742 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.1% of Financially Speaking Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Financially Speaking Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $433,000. PTM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $295,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 21.3% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715,071 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $77,499,000 after purchasing an additional 125,525 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $13,482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,848,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,095,196,926. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at $526,501,340.56. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA opened at $181.60 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.31.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

