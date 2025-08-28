First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.08 and traded as high as $41.63. First Capital shares last traded at $40.90, with a volume of 4,690 shares traded.

First Capital Trading Down 0.2%

The stock has a market cap of $137.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average is $41.08.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.23%.

First Capital Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This is a positive change from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. First Capital’s payout ratio is presently 29.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCAP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Capital by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,226 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 40,918 shares during the period. Truffle Hound Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Capital by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of First Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

