Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.52 and traded as high as C$10.47. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$10.46, with a volume of 1,274,624 shares.

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 92.84 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.52.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc is engaged in precious and base metal mining and related activities in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Cote d’Ivoire. The company operates the open pit Lindero gold mine in northern Argentina, the underground Yaramoko mine in southwestern Burkina Faso, the underground San Jose silver and gold mine in southern Mexico, the underground Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine in southern Peru, and is developing the open pit Seguela gold mine in southwestern Cote d’Ivoire.

