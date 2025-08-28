Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF $DIVI Stake Raised by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,736 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 1.39% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $18,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE acquired a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DIVI stock opened at $36.83 on Thursday. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.66.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

