Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,179.04 ($15.92) and traded as high as GBX 1,760 ($23.76). Fresnillo shares last traded at GBX 1,746.73 ($23.58), with a volume of 738,863 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FRES shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,620 to GBX 1,700 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,850 to GBX 2,100 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,200 to GBX 1,400 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,700 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,576.

The stock has a market cap of £16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,531.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,179.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55.

Fresnillo plc is the world’s largest silver producer and Mexico’s largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican stock exchanges.

The Group seeks to create value for stakeholders across precious metal cycles, focusing on high-potential silver and gold projects that can be developed into low cost, world-class mines.

Following a decade of consistent and successful progress, the Group is now focused on consolidating its growth and advancing its pipeline in order to deliver further growth in the years ahead.

