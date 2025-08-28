Genius Sports Limited $GENI Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,697,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,383 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $16,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 32,386.5% in the 4th quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 3,551,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,818 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,712,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,113,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Genius Sports by 1,953.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,066,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after buying an additional 1,014,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,080,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GENI. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Genius Sports to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Arete Research raised shares of Genius Sports to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Genius Sports Stock Down 1.8%

GENI opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 1.86. Genius Sports Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $118.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 13.94%.Genius Sports’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Genius Sports announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

