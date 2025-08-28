Hagerty, Inc. $HGTY Stake Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hagerty were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at about $879,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Hagerty by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty Stock Up 2.9%

HGTY stock opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $12.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Hagerty ( NYSE:HGTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Hagerty had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.88%.The firm had revenue of $368.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.15 million. Hagerty has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 7,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $83,351.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,482,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,112,677.09. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holding Corp. Hagerty sold 1,236,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $11,031,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,903,620 shares of company stock valued at $107,117,442. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Hagerty in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Hagerty in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

