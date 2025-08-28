Halliburton Company $HAL Holdings Decreased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,472,812 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,449,020 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.17% of Halliburton worth $37,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 450.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,941,771 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $759,623,000 after buying an additional 24,506,472 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $72,637,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,093,680 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $437,587,000 after buying an additional 2,171,722 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 121.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,306,224 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $83,879,000 after buying an additional 1,815,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 314.1% during the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 2,044,661 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $55,594,000 after buying an additional 1,550,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Melius initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.05.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32. Halliburton Company has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 8.37%.The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 31.78%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

