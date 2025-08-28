Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF $HFGO Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,000 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF worth $9,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,816,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,743,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,056,000 after buying an additional 166,551 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF by 297.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 53,769 shares during the period.

Shares of HFGO opened at $26.12 on Thursday. Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.95 million, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21.

The Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (HFGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an active, non-transparent fund that invests in large-cap stocks that are perceived to exhibit long-term growth potential. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. HFGO was launched on Nov 9, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.

