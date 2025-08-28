HighTower Advisors LLC Has $957,000 Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In other news, CEO James Allan Williamson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $337.97 per share, with a total value of $337,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,115.46. This trade represents a 4.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $394.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $400.00 to $396.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $372.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.14.

Everest Group Price Performance

NYSE:EG opened at $343.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $335.79 and a 200-day moving average of $343.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.50. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $320.00 and a 52 week high of $407.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.46%.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

