HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. $TCBI

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,272 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $784,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 21,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.28 per share, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,800. This trade represents a 21.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $87.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.83 and its 200 day moving average is $76.81. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $94.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $307.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.