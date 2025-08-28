Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 810.05 ($10.93) and traded as high as GBX 870 ($11.74). Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at GBX 852.63 ($11.51), with a volume of 1,178,759 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 824 to GBX 884 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 855 to GBX 900 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 975 price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 919.67.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Down 1.8%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 855.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 810.05. The firm has a market cap of £4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported GBX 16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Howden Joinery Group had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 10.82%. Analysts expect that Howden Joinery Group Plc will post 52.8073286 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jackie Callaway purchased 28,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 865 per share, for a total transaction of £250,123.40. Insiders purchased a total of 28,951 shares of company stock valued at $25,041,981 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howdens.

Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium.

Howdens only sells to the trade – they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards.

