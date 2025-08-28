Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 45,495 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF $EUFN

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 217.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,495 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUFN. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $693,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock opened at $33.51 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $34.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.8094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.48.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

