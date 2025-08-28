Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 6,021 Shares of Matson, Inc. $MATX

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MATX. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 603,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $77,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 91.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Matson by 6.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,158,834 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $148,528,000 after buying an additional 71,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Matson by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Matson

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $114,777.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,703.54. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Matson Stock Up 0.6%

MATX stock opened at $105.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.76. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $169.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $830.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. Matson had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MATX shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.67.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

