Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF $CNYA

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 49.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 27,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 63,275 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China A ETF Stock Up 19.2%

Shares of CNYA opened at $32.28 on Thursday. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.58. The company has a market capitalization of $230.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.33.

iShares MSCI China A ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A Inclusion index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese A-share equities. CNYA was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

