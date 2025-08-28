Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $111.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.34. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $113.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

