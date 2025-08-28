Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Curbline Properties Corp. $CURB

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Curbline Properties were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CURB. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,425,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,415,000.

Get Curbline Properties alerts:

Curbline Properties Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE CURB opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.40 and a quick ratio of 13.40. Curbline Properties Corp. has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $25.69.

Insider Activity

Curbline Properties ( NYSE:CURB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Curbline Properties had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.020 EPS. Analysts forecast that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Conor Fennerty sold 28,000 shares of Curbline Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $638,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 176,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,333.60. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Curbline Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curbline Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curbline Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.