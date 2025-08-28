Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. $BCC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 244.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 25,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 17,835 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,629,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,975,000 after acquiring an additional 35,639 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 78.0% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 128,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 56,258 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 8.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,226,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,296,000 after acquiring an additional 92,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 19.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $149,634.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,841.99. This trade represents a 5.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $91,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 37,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,587.56. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,015 shares of company stock worth $602,929. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE BCC opened at $88.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.43. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $155.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.05). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Boise Cascade from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Boise Cascade from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.83.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

