Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 19,633 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 813.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,633 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,913,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,705,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,176,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,089,000 after acquiring an additional 730,408 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 672,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,813,000 after acquiring an additional 40,120 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 354,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,045,000 after acquiring an additional 61,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Sean J. Kerins purchased 8,630 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.91 per share, for a total transaction of $991,673.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 122,408 shares in the company, valued at $14,065,903.28. This represents a 7.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $331,542.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 17,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,984.48. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of ARW opened at $128.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.79 and a 200 day moving average of $116.22. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.10. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.50 and a 52-week high of $137.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.160-2.360 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

