Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 3,963 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 7,936.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,461,000 after buying an additional 38,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of FCN stock opened at $170.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.18. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.75 and a fifty-two week high of $231.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $943.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.38 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.82%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.800-8.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.