Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 3,963 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 7,936.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,461,000 after buying an additional 38,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.
FTI Consulting Price Performance
Shares of FCN stock opened at $170.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.18. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.75 and a fifty-two week high of $231.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.
About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.
