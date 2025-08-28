Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 6,757 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. $OMCL

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMCL. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMCL. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $33.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.46, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $55.74.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.57 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Omnicell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.370 EPS. Research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

