Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 6,891 Shares of Cable One, Inc. $CABO

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 866.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Cable One worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 27.2% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 402,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,947,000 after purchasing an additional 86,019 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cable One by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,211 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 34.3% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 152,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38,965 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 47.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 131,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,969,000 after purchasing an additional 42,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 8.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary E. Meduski acquired 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,652. The trade was a 7.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wallace R. Weitz acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.53 per share, for a total transaction of $927,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 17,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,564.20. The trade was a 69.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,400 shares of company stock worth $984,342 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cable One Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $163.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.54 and a 1 year high of $436.99.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.23 by ($5.00). The firm had revenue of $381.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.81 million. Cable One had a negative net margin of 32.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CABO shares. BNP Paribas raised Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $210.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $325.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $279.25.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

