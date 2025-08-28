Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 12,227 Nova Ltd. $NVMI

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Nova by 88.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Nova by 1,860.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22,323 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Nova in the 1st quarter valued at $1,676,000. Seek First Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nova in the 1st quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nova by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,829,000 after purchasing an additional 17,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $263.55 on Thursday. Nova Ltd. has a 12-month low of $153.99 and a 12-month high of $291.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.72 and a 200-day moving average of $228.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $219.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.95 million. Nova had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Nova has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.220 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVMI. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Nova in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nova from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nova from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Nova from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.50.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

See Also

