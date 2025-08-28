Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. $DV

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,772 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.09% of DoubleVerify worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 243.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 293,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 207,730 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 3.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,153,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,427,000 after buying an additional 36,009 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 6.5% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,225,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,871,000 after buying an additional 319,055 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,560,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DV opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 7.38%.The company had revenue of $189.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. DoubleVerify has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

DV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

