Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Position in LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,154 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter worth $503,000. QSV Equity Investors LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,513,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,215,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,467,000 after buying an additional 14,456 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter worth $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.01.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

