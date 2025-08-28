Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. $MHO

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.07% of M/I Homes worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 50,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 19,452 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in M/I Homes by 28.2% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 129,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 28,551 shares during the period. Round Hill Asset Management increased its stake in M/I Homes by 46.0% in the first quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 21,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in M/I Homes by 26.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 101,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 20,862 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in M/I Homes by 4.1% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 98,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MHO. Zacks Research upgraded M/I Homes to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Zelman & Associates upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M/I Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

M/I Homes Price Performance

MHO opened at $146.06 on Thursday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $176.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.60.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by ($0.01). M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.