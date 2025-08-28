Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,246 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,539,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 181,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,227,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 28.3%

Shares of EFV stock opened at $67.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.62 and its 200 day moving average is $61.51. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $66.83.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

