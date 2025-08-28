Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stake in PVH Corp. $PVH

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 296.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,009 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PVH by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,161,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,284,000 after purchasing an additional 807,301 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of PVH by 10.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,327,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,829,000 after acquiring an additional 128,559 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 76.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,932,000 after acquiring an additional 348,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,822,000 after acquiring an additional 19,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PVH by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 566,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,909,000 after acquiring an additional 318,731 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PVH

In other news, CEO Stefan Larsson bought 15,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 269,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,222,476.96. The trade was a 6.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jesper Andersen purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,649.60. This represents a 441.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $81.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.28 and a 200 day moving average of $72.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.84. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $59.28 and a 12-month high of $113.47.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. PVH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.50 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 10.750-11.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $98.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

PVH Company Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

See Also

