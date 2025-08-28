Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR $VNET

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) by 1,492.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,277 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in VNET Group were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of VNET Group by 229.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of VNET Group by 1,290.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 101,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 94,524 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VNET Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on VNET shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of VNET Group from $11.80 to $12.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VNET Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.96.

VNET Group Stock Down 0.1%

VNET Group stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -97.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.18.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). VNET Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $339.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. VNET Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

VNET Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About VNET Group

(Free Report)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.