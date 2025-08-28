Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Position in RLJ Lodging Trust $RLJ

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 249,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,943 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 402.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at $177,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on RLJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $363.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. RLJ Lodging Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.380-1.580 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 285.71%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

