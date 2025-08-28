Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 307.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 12.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 52,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 16,876.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 113,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,731,000 after purchasing an additional 113,239 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1,136.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 174,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,635,000 after purchasing an additional 160,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DORM shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dorman Products to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.21, for a total transaction of $100,212.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,033.54. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DORM opened at $163.56 on Thursday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.21 and a twelve month high of $165.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.77 and a 200-day moving average of $126.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.30. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $540.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Dorman Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

