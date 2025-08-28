Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. $RARE

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $27,493,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,439,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,733 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $1,738,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 35,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 18,960 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $89,922.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,712.16. This represents a 13.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of RARE stock opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day moving average is $35.46. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.81 and a 12 month high of $60.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.37 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 87.34% and a negative return on equity of 237.48%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.52) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RARE

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.