Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 655.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,611 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Celestica by 1,516.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Celestica by 14.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of CLS stock opened at $201.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.47 and its 200-day moving average is $126.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 1.80. Celestica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $218.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 5.11%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Celestica has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.530 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Celestica from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Celestica from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Celestica from $126.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CLS

About Celestica

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.