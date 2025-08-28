Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.98 Million Position in AngloGold Ashanti PLC $AU

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,098 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 55,303 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth $221,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth $312,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average is $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.99. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $59.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.46.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The mining company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). AngloGold Ashanti had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Equities research analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 610.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AU shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

