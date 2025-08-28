Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Antero Midstream Corporation $AM

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,036 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 14,182 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 209,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,198 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 228.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 287,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 200,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of AM stock opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 39.53%.The company had revenue of $305.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 39,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $685,604.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 106,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,622.39. This trade represents a 26.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Antero Midstream from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AM

About Antero Midstream

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.