Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.07 Million Position in Brookfield Renewable Corporation $BEPC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.05% of Brookfield Renewable worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

NYSE BEPC opened at $34.22 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.41.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.42%.

BEPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

