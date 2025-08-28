Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 350.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 549.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $141.94 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.2333 per share. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

